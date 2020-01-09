All the National Days In January You Should Know About

It's the start of a new year and we want to let you know about all the days in January so you don't miss out!

1st National Hangover Day National Bloody Mary Day

2nd National Buffet Day National Sci-Fi Day National Cream Puff Day

3rd National Fruitcake Toss Day ​​​​​​​National Drinking Straw Day

4th ​​​​​​​National Trivia Day National Spaghetti Day

5th ​​​​​​​National Whipped Cream Day National Keto Day National Bird Day

6th ​​​​​​​National Cuddle Up Day National Shortbread Day National Bean Day National Technology Day

7th ​​​​​​​National Bobblehead Day National Tempura Day

8th National English Toffee Day National Bubblebath Day

9th ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day National Apricot Day

10th ​​​​​​​Save the Eagles Day National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

11th ​​​​​​​National Vision Board Day National Human Trafficking Awareness Day ​​​​​​​National Step In A Puddle And Splash Your Friends Day National Milk Day

12th ​​​​​​​National Kiss A Ginger Day National Curried Chicken Day National Pharmacist Day National Marzipan Day

13th N​​​​​​​ational Rubber Ducky Day National Clean Off Your Desk Day National Sticker Day

14th ​​​​​​​National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day National Shop For Travel Day National Dress Up Your Pet Day

15th ​​​​​​​National Hat Day National Bagel Day National Booch Day National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

16th National Without A Scalpel Day National Nothing Day ​​​​​​​National Fig Newton Day

17th ​​​​​​​National Hot Buttered Rum Day National Bootlegger's Day

18th ​​​​​​​National Winnie The Pooh Day National Peking Duck Day National Use Your Gift Card Day National Thesaurus Day

19th ​​​​​​​National Quark Day National Popcorn Day

20th ​​​​​​​National Buttercrunch Day Martin Luther King Jr. Day National Cheese Lover's Day ​​​​​​​

21st ​​​​​​​National Granola Bar Day National Hugging Day Squirrel Appreciation Day

22nd ​​​​​​​National Blonde Brownie Day

23rd ​​​​​​​National Pie Day

24th ​​​​​​​National Compliment Day National Peanut Butter Day

25th ​​​​​​​National Opposite Day National Irish Coffee Day

26th ​​​​​​​National Peanut Brittle Day National Green Juice Day

27th ​​​​​​​National Bubble Wrap Day National Chocolate Cake Day

28th ​​​​​​​National Blueberry Pancake Day National Have Fun At Work Day National Kazoo Day

29th National Corn Chip Day ​​​​​​​National Puzzle Day

30th National Croissant Day

31st ​​​​​​​National Backward Day Nationa Big Wig Day Inspire Your Heart With Art Day National Hot Chocolate Day

