October National Holidays You Should Know About

There's more to October than just Halloween!

We've made it easy for you to stay on top of the National/International/World holidays and unofficial celebration days for the month of October!

In additional to the National Holidays, the month of October is also celebrating Bat Appreciation Month, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, LGBT History Month, Vegetarian Month and more!

Check out all the reasons to celebrate every day in October:

Oct 1

International Coffee Day

World Vegetarian Day

National Hair Day

National Homemade Cookies Day

​International Day of Older Persons

National Black Dog Day

National Eat Fruit At Work Day

Oct 2

International Day of Non-Violence

National Custodian Day

National Name Your Car Day

National Walk and Bike to School Day

National Pumpkin Seed Day

National Coffee with a Cop Day

Oct 3

National Boyfriend Day

Mean Girls Day

National Kevin Day

National Poetry Day

Oct 4

National Cinnamon Roll Day

National Crunchy Taco Day

National Vodka Day

World Animal Day

World Smile Day

National Golf Lovers Day

Oct 5

National Get Funky Day

National Kiss a Wrestler Day

National Do Something Nice Day

World Teachers Day

Oct 6

National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day

National Noodle Day

National Mad Hatter Day

National Coaches Day

National Plus Size Appreciation Day

World Cerebral Palsy Day

Oct 7

National Frappe Day

Oct 8

National Fluffernutter Day

Oct 9

National Pet Obesity Day

World Post Day

Oct 10

National Cake Decorating Day

World Mental Health Day

National Hug a Drummer Day

Oct 11

National Coming Out Day

National Sausage Pizza Day

Oct 12

National Farmers Day

National Pulled Pork Day

Oct 13

National No Bra Day

Oct 14

National Dessert Day

National Kick Butt Day

Oct 15

National I Love Lucy Day

National Cheese Curd Day

National Grouch Day

National Mushroom Day

Oct 16

National Boss's Day

Global Cat Day

Oct 17

National Clean Your Virtual Desktop Day

National Pasta Day

International ShakeOut Day

National Pay Back a Friend Day

Oct 18

National Chocolate Cupcake Day

National No Beard Day

Oct 19

National New Friends Day

National Fetch Day

Oct 20

Sweetest Day

International Sloth Day

Oct 21

​Back to the Future Day

International Day of the Nacho

National Apple Day

National Reptile Awareness Day

Oct 22

National Nut Day

International Stuttering Awareness Day

Oct 23

National Boston Cream Pie Day

National Croc Day

Slap Your Annoying Coworker Day

Oct 24

National Bolgna Day

Oct 25

​National I Care About You Day

National Greasy Foods Day

World Pasta Day

National Breadstick Day

National Chicken Fried Steak Day

Oct 26

National Pumpkin Day

Oct 27

National American Beer Day

National Black Cat Day

National Pit Bull Awareness Day

Oct 28

National Chocolate Day

National Cat Day

Oct 29

National Internet Day

National Oatmeal Day

Oct 30

National Checklist Day

National Text Your Ex Day

National Candy Corn Day

Oct 31

Halloween

National Caramel Apple Day

National Magic Day

National Doorbell Day

National Knock-Knock Jokes Day

National Holiday List Dates Pulled From: nationaldaycalendar.com and nationaltoday.com