Radiohead's Thom Yorke Plots Solo U.S. Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s the next best thing to a Radiohead tour.

The band’s enigmatic frontman and lead singer, Thom Yorke, has revealed plans for a solo U.S. tour later this year.

Yorke will be accompanied by longtime Radiohead producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri for the shows, which are billed as “live electronic performances.”

The tour launches Nov. 23 in Philadelphia, with shows scheduled through Dec. 22 in Las Vegas, baby.

Yorke and company will touch down in Los Angeles for a pair of shows at the intimate Orpheum Theatre on Dec. 19-20. Merry Christmas, Radiohead fans!

Tickets for all shows will go on sale via Radiohead’s W.A.S.T.E. website on August 17. For the local L.A. shows, there will be a pre-sale via AXS.com starting on August 16. Tickets are priced at $55.50 - $65.50.

See the full itinerary of shows below.

Thom Yorke 2018 Tour Dates: