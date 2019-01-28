Famous Randy's Donuts is Getting New Rams Gold and Blue Look

(KNX 1070) -- Randy's Donuts is making it known which team they're supporting in this week's Big Game with a complete Rams makeover.

Crews outside of Randy’s Donuts in LA (on the corner of La Cienega and Machester) painting the giant donut yellow in support of the LA Rams. pic.twitter.com/KJRgRB6kzG — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) January 27, 2019

The giant doughnut, which has become a symbol for all things L.A., since its 1962 opening, is going gold -- Rams gold as the team gets ready to challenge the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The landmark building is located at 805 West Manchester Blvd in Inglewood, California and made one of its cameos in Randy Newman’s the “I Love L.A” video.

The shop's building was painted Rams blue, along with the Rams logo, and the Randy’s Donuts mascot. The new look was done in conjunction with Nike, whose iconic swoosh is painted alongside the Rams logo.

Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood, Calif. has painted its iconic donut to support the Rams in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ov9uFfCcBR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 28, 2019

When the new look is complete, the famous Randy's Donut sign will read "Ram's Donuts."