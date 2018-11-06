Rare Items From Prince, Madonna, Jimi Hendrix, and More Are Up for Auction

Rock and roll... and start the bidding.

An upcoming mega-auction of iconic music memorabilia features rare and personal items from luminaries such as Prince, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and the Beatles.

Julien’s Auctions announced it will host "Icons & Idols: Rock 'N' Roll" on Friday, Nov. 9 and Saturday, Nov. 10 at the Hard Rock Café in New York City’s Times Square and online at their website.

Among the buzzed-over items on the block:

The instrument Prince played during his final stage performance, in March 2016, before his untimely death one month later: a white Collings 290 guitar. Estimate: $60,000–$80,000.

A custom–made motorcycle jacket Prince wore in the film “Purple Rain.” Estimate: $20,000–$30,000.

Madonna’s canonical custom–made jacquard cropped tuxedo jacket worn in the film “Desperately Seeking Susan.” Estimate: $80,000–$100,000.

A group of original magnetic tape recordings from the making of Jimi Hendrix’s classic studio album, Electric Ladyland, with his band The Jimi Hendrix Experience, along with a collection of Hendrix’s handwritten notes from the session. Estimate: $50,000–$70,000.

Bob Dylan’s signature black motorcycle jacket worn extensively during the 1980s. Estimate: $50,000– $70,000.

More than 30 of Michael Jackson’s never-before-seen original drawings. Estimates: $2,000–$8,000.

That’s just a sample. There’s lots at this auction to amaze the eyes and ears of rock fans, even those without deep pockets.