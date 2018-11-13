Rose Bowl Turkey Trout 2018!

Rose Bowl Turkey Trot 2018 will take place on Thursday, November 22nd. There will be music, awards and giveaways. You won’t want to miss this inaugural event.

The course will consist of a timed 5K starting and finishing in Lot K. You can run, walk, or trot your way to the finish line. All registrants will receive a runner’s bib and a swag bag.

Adult entries are $25 per person, Under 18 entries are $20 per person and Children Under 10 are Free. Tickets are on sale now at Rosebowlstadium.com.

Your registration directly supports the Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports the preservation, protection and enhancement of the Rose Bowl Stadium.

See you Thanksgiving morning at the Rose Bowl where you can earn your Thanksgiving feast.