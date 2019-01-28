Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival - The Offspring, Bad Religion + MORE

Now in its sixth year, Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival powered by Gringo Bandito has announced its biggest event yet. After selling out its flagship date in Dana Point, CA for two years in a row, this year’s Southern California festival expands to two days on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at picturesque Doheny State Beach, with additional tour dates for early 2019 to be announced soon.

Saturday, April 6: Flogging Molly, Bad Religion, Good Charlotte, Lagwagon, Strung Out, The Suicide Machines, and D.I.

Sunday, April 7: The Offspring, Descendents, Black Flag, Face To Face, Plague Vendor, Red City Radio, and Orange Blossom Special

Tickets for Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco & Music Festival go on sale Friday, February 1 at 10:00 AM PT at www.SabrosoTacoFest.com,with Single Day tickets starting at $59.50 (plus fees), Single Day Early Entry tickets starting at $69.50 (plus fees), and Weekend tickets starting at $89.50 (plus fees), while supplies last. For this family-friendly event, kids 7 and under get in free with an adult ticket holder.