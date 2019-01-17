Shake Shack is Giving Away Free Burgers in LA Area

(KNX 1070) -- In a move to inspire fans to root for the Los Angeles Rams to make into the Super Bowl, Shake Shack is giving away free burgers starting today until Sunday.

All fans have to do is order a Shackburger online, in person or via the app, and use the code "Hungry For More," it's that easy.

In what started out as a hot dog cart in Madison Square Park in New York City to support the Madison Square Park Conservancy's first art installation, Shake Shack has grown into a global brand with over a hundred locations across the U.S., to global spots in Kuwait, South Korea, Qatar, Turkey, and Russia, to name a few.