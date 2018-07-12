Sharon Osbourne Announces Biopic About Early Relationship With Ozzy

Even at the age of 65, Sharon Osbourne continues to be a woman of limitless energy.

From balancing managing her husband Ozzy's solo career, to sitting as one of the panelists on CBS' The Talk, to serving as a judge on the reality/singing show The X Factor, this woman really can do it all. She’s now added doing commentary for her family's The Osbournes Podcast to her ever-growing list of professions.

In an interview with Variety, Sharon reveals that even if she and Ozzy choose to retire, she'll still keep herself occupied with other projects like a book about the aftermath of her husband's infidelity. She’s even working on a movie that will explore how the couple first met in their youth.

Sharon says that although the film would certainly be emotional given both of their upbringings and the circumstances under which they met, it wouldn't fall under the genre of your typical chaotic rockstar movie.