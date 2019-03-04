The Strokes, Eddie Vedder, Red Hot Chili Peppers to Headline Ohana 2019

The annual three-day festival curated by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder--will once again bring its mix of powerful headlining sets, standout collaborations and performances from emerging talent to the beautiful Doheny State Beachin Dana Point, CA.

Set for Friday, September 27-Sunday, September 29, this year’s OHANA will be led by performances from theStrokes, Eddie Vedder, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tash Sultana, Incubus, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweatsand more than 25 actsthroughout the three-day weekend of music (full line-up is below). Tickets for this year’s OHANAgo on sale Friday, March 8 at 10:00 AM www.OhanaFest.com.

Now in its fourth consecutive year, OHANA has become known for its unexpected collaborations. Last year (2018),Vedder showed up throughout the festival joining the John Doe Folk Trio(X’s “The New World”) on Friday, Johnny Marr(The Smiths’ “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out”) on Saturday and closing out the weekend by appearing with Mumford & Sons on Sunday for a rocking version of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower.” In addition, during his Saturday headlining set, Vedder was joined by Liz Phairon Pearl Jam’s “Better Man”; later in the set he was accompanied musically and vocally by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ Scott Thurston on three songs (“Wildflowers,” “Room At The Top,” and “I Won't Back Down”) in tribute to his friend.

As VEDDER explained in a Q&A in advance of last year’s event, “It’s been a true honor to work with the community and organizers to create a stimulating vibe and uplifting atmosphere for the great crowds and incredible musicians who come out to play in the park. To have the Pixies, X, Mudhoney, Jack Johnson, etc., etc, etc. play your festival has been so satisfying. Far beyond our initial vision for it all.

“Seeing Fiona Apple play a truly joyful set in the sun, I know I’ll never forget that. Being there while Lana Del Rey and Chan Marshall (Cat Power), hung out for the first time. (Lana, who is singing on Cat Power’s new single. When you get to witness that and know you’ve had a small part in that, there’s definitely a healthy sense of pride you can glean from that.

“Practicing a song backstage with Elvis Costello. Another highlight. When he starts singing from the chair across from you, you’re hit with the realization that he is equipped with his own personal P.A. system in his throat. Perfectly tuned and a voice that’s like no other. It’s Elvis!”

The OHANA 2019 line-up (March 4) is as follows:

The Strokes, Eddie Vedder, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tash Sultana, Incubus, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, LP, Glen Hansard, Jenny Lewis, Devendra Banhart, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lukas Nelson & The Promise Of The Real, Benjamin Booker, Fontaines D.C., Madison Ryann Ward, Jacob Banks, Las Cafeteras, White Reaper, Mudhoney, Sunflower Bean, Poolside, Dustin Kensrue, Mt. Joy, The Messthetics, Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, Lewis Capaldi, Jesse Jo Stark, Paul Cauthen, Jack Irons, Henry Jamison, L.A. Witch, Erin Rae, Jonny Roundhouse, John Craigie, and Gretta Ray.