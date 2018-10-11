This $25,000 College Tour Takes You From Campus to Campus in a Private Jet

College is already expensive enough, with bills coming at you from every angle. If you were looking for a way to make it even more impossible to afford, we’ve got you covered.

The normal adventure of just road tripping to college campuses and then waiting until after you commit to a school to pay a fortune just isn’t good enough for us. Now, you have the opportunity to casually take a private jet from campus to campus.

This $25,000 XOJet college tour package will take you from New York City to Boston. Roughly the cost of flying first-class from NYC to Boston around 80 times- we calculated it.

If this package isn’t quite good enough for you, Magellan Jets also offers a 10-hour private jet card for $57,000. Perfect!