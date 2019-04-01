The Chainsmokers, Gary Clark Jr., Eli Young Band Do 1THING to Celebrate Earth Day

“I stay at the house so I’m not burning fuel” Gary Clark Jr. admits in our latest video sharing your favorite artists’ ways to help the environment.

Related: 5 Ways you can have a better impact on the Earth in 2019

With the first few days of Spring behind us, April is coming in strong and bringing Earth Day along with it. The April 22 global holiday gives a great excuse to give back to the earth, with efforts and community events happening in almost 200 countries. From planting trees to cleaning up litter from your neighborhood, there are dozens of organized efforts that can be found with a quick “Earth Day events near me” Google search.

With climate change becoming an increasingly pressing issue, Eli Young Band, The Aces, The Chainsmokers, Oliver Tree, and Gary Clark Jr. are drilling down to both celebrate Earth Day and change their daily lifestyles to lessen their carbon footprint. Hear about the 1THING they’re doing to go green in the video above!