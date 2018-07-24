David Bowie’s First Demo Found in Bread Basket

Although bread from 1963 would be expired by now, this David Bowie recording definitely isn’t.

An old bandmate from his early project, The Konrads, recently found the very first David Bowie recording stashed in a bread basket. The 55-year-old demo of “I Never Dreamed” is said to be the first tape featuring Bowie on lead vocals and will be headed to auction soon.

The extremely rare tape is part of a group of memorabilia that includes photographs, bills, letters and promotional sketches and is expected to go for over £10,000 at auction.

Listen to the brief audio recording from the demo here: