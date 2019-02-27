Foo Fighters and Pearl Jam Members Create Supergroup, Share Videos From the Studio

Supergroups are our favorite phenomenon- what could be better than combining a bunch of fantastic bands? The latest rockstar-filled side project creates an incredible blend of Foo Fighters, Pearl Jam, and the Melvins. We must be dreaming.

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron, and Melvins guitarist Buzz Osborne have teamed up to create a new trio. The rock titans shared videos of their work together in the studio.

Cameron posted the brief teasers on his Instagram story, showing off the members and their wide array of talents as Hawkins continues to step out from behind the kit and onto the mic. Watch the clips below, courtesy of Alternative Nation.

It looks like the group came together after the Chris Cornell tribute concert on January 16. All three members took the stage with their respective bands to contribute a setlist full of classics to the unforgettable night.