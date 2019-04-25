Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in May- ‘Friends’ and ‘The Office’ Are Safe for Now

Netflix recently fought a controversial battle to the tune of $100M to keep Friends on the platform. With NBCUniversal’s announcement that their own streaming service is coming soon, they might not have secured it for very long.

Fans immediately went into a frenzy, especially when they realized The Office is also at risk. As Twitter exploded with subscribers nervous about the continuous battle between Netflix and emerging competitors, Netflix quickly assured fans that NBC shows are safe until at least 2021.

“Hello it's me with your regularly scheduled reminder that The Office will be on Netflix until 2021 — at least!” they wrote in a Tweet mostly easing concerns.

While we still have a couple years to binge The Office on repeat, we only have a month to watch the following TV shows and movies. Here’s everything leaving Netflix in May 2019.

Leaving May 1

8 Mile

Chocolat

Cold Justice: Collection 3

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year

Dr. No

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

For Your Eyes Only

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Russia with Love

Godzilla

GoldenEye

Hostel

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Licence to Kill

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Sixteen Candles

Sliding Doors

Somm

Somm: Into the Bottle

The Birdcage

The Dirty Dozen

The English Patient

The Lovely Bones

The Notebook

The Other Boleyn Girl

Tomorrow Never Dies

Watchmen

Leaving May 11

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5

Leaving May 15

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1

Leaving May 19

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia

Leaving May 22

The Boss Baby

Leaving May 24

Southpaw

Leaving May 31

I Know What You Did Last Summer

West Side Story (1961)