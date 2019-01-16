The Internet Reacts to Gillette's Provocative New Ad Tackling Toxic Masculinity

Gillette is making a huge statement with their thought-provoking new ad. The 1:48 long video directly addressing topics such as sexism, patriarchal behaviors, and sexual harassment was all it took to spark an internet-wide discussion.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement meant to expose dangerous behaviors and give women a place where they feel safe sharing their stories, Gillette is contributing their own take with their “We Believe: The Best Men Can Be” ad.

The short-film style video shows clips of men harassing women in various ways before encouraging men to band together to actively change negative stereotypes associated with being a man. “As a company that encourages men to be their best, we have a responsibility to make sure we are promoting positive, attainable, inclusive and healthy versions of what it means to be a man,” a website dedicated to their new campaign reads.

The overall message, meant to be both a call-out and an encouragement, has received widespread support from those who agree with their daring take on toxic masculinity. While many agree with the message, others believe it has more sinister intents and have taken offense to what some are perceiving as a borderline anti-men video.

Hear from people on both sides of the discussion below:

This is ad is telling men they are NOT inherently evil, and being part of the solution means they have to stand against men who display bad behaviour. The fact that most men in the replies believe this is calling them out as the bad men shows why the ad is important. It’s sad. — sara (@jeongsmila) January 15, 2019

It’s showing that it only takes a handful of men to challenge toxic masculinity and to show the next generation they can be better. — Everywhere Josh (@FMGhost09) January 16, 2019

I've been using a men's Gillette razor since I was 14. Gillette was the first major company to hire me when I was kind of known as a risky little b for brands. I still use a gillette fusion razor and I still get so much joy from a fresh blade. in closing, I love you, Gillette. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 16, 2019

This was the #Gillette razor I was sent on my 18th birthday. It's been with me through basic training, four deployments, and seven moves. I've used it almost everyday for the past 15 years. But since @Gillette thinks I'm a bad person, I'm throwing it away. #BoycottGillette pic.twitter.com/yVwFx4z9QH — Truffle Fries (@fakespike1) January 16, 2019

Gillette: Dont sexually harass women or bully others

Reactionaries: pic.twitter.com/IfxIxcE55B — luke (@lukekthx) January 16, 2019

It's open season on men. For now.



Gillette thought it would be cute joining the war on men, being hyper-PC and scoring brownie points from radical, far-left crazies.



We'll put our money where our mouths are.



Watch as your sales plunge. Guaranteed. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) January 15, 2019