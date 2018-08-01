The Killers’ Brandon Flowers Discusses Finding Guitarist Through Ad

Brandon Flowers recently dished to Seth Meyers about The Killers’ early days as a band, starting with a simple search through the classified ads sections.

The frontman discussed sitting at a diner table and searching for a guitarist, ignoring those who listed nu-metal influences and settling on The Beatles and Smashing Pumpkins-lover Dave Keuning.

Flowers took viewers through their journey of playing shows and trying to find their footing through nerves and playing cafes. Watch him chronicle his path from “club-scrubber” to “Mr.Brightside” on Late Night With Seth Meyers below: