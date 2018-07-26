Lenny Kravitz Delivers “5 More Days ‘Til Summer”

Lenny Kravitz is readying for the release of his 11th studio album, Raise Vibration. His latest single, “5 More Days ‘Til Summer,” is an upbeat anthem that sticks to the signature Kravitz sound with a heavy bass guitar line and an old school tang.

Positive vibes radiate from this warm track that’s sure to add color to any grey day. Listen below:

Lenny recently shared the official video for previous single “Low,” a vibey track about staying grounded in relationships and blocking out outside distractions. Watch him discuss the meaning of the laid-back jam in our exclusive interview: