Limp Bizkit Reunite Original Lineup, Cover Nirvana With Marilyn Manson

On March 6, Limp Bizkit put on an intimate, star-studded reunion show that fans paid a cool $3 to see. That’s a three dollar bill, y’all.

Fred Durst, Wes Borland, DJ Lethal, John Otto, and Sam Rivers came together to recreate Limp Bizkit’s original lineup and celebrate their 1997 album Three Dollar Bill, Yall $. A completely sold out crowd packed the intimate Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Along with busting out iconic hits like “Break Stuff,” the band also brought out special guests that spanned all the way from Machine Gun Kelly to the Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan.

Billy Corgan casually rocked out next to them as Fred Durst and Marilyn Manson played “My Way” mixed into a cover of Nirvana’s “Heart-Shaped Box” from the balcony. Watch fan-shot video of the ruckus below:

“I’m just hanging out here with Billy Corgan, Marilyn Manson,” is a sentence we can only hope to be able to say.

Limp Bizkit is currently working on their sixth studio album, their first release in eight years.