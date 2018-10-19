Paul McCartney Announces ‘Wild Life’ and ‘Red Rose Speedway’ Deluxe Sets

Hot off the release of his latest solo album, Egypt Station, Paul McCartney is revisiting two of his 1970s fan favorites.

Sir Paul just announced that reissues of former band Wings’ 1971 Wild Life and 1973 Red Rose Speedway are due December 7. The two separate deluxe sets will include previously unreleased tracks, b-sides, home recordings, and much more.

A remastered version of Wild Life will come as a 3CD/1DVD set that includes rare footage, acoustic home videos, and a whole lot more.

Red Rose Speedway‘s collection comes with 3 CDS, 1 DVD and 1 Blu-ray. The re-release will be a double album including b-sides, a never-before-seen film, a 128-page book with previously unpublished photos, and more.

Listen to the grooving Red Rose Speedway cult-favorite "My Love" below: