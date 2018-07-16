Pearl Jam and Jack White cover Neil Young’s "Rockin' In The Free World"

Pearl Jam ripped through an energetic headlining set at Portugal’s NOS Alive festival this past Saturday (July 14).

They closed out their 24-song set with a surprise appearance from Jack White, treating fans to a cover of Neil Young’s classic “Rockin’ In The Free World.” White, who played his own set just before Pearl Jam took the stage, spiced up the seven-minute jam with accenting vocals and a few guitar solos.

Watch the cover below: