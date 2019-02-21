SCREENSHOTS: 'The Haunting of Hill House' to Return to Netflix With All New Characters

Get ready to spend another sleepless week in front of your screen.

The Haunting of Hill House has become one of the most well-loved Netflix originals, delivering the perfect balance of horror and storylines. The eerie show left fans wanting more, but didn’t necessarily end with a finale that left room for season 2.

Now, Netflix has revealed that they’re shifting it into an anthology series known as “The Haunting.” Season 2 will introduce a new storyline with completely different characters, setting the stage for an expected series of new stories in possible future seasons.

Creator Mike Flanagan and executive producer Trevor Macy have worked with Netflix on a number of other viewer favorites including Hush. “The Haunting” renewal comes as part of a larger contract where the duo will continue to produce a series of Netflix exclusives.

Watch the first teaser for the 2020 season below.