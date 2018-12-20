Slash Wrote a Song for ‘The Walking Dead,’ and They Rejected It

Along with his fantastic careers as both a solo artist and in Guns N’ Roses, Slash is taken his turn scoring music for films and experiences. The guitar icon is especially great at creating the sonic landscape for scary things, creating the production company Slasher Films in support of his 2013 horror film Nothing Left to Fear.

After also scoring the music for the “Universal Monsters” Maze at Universal Hollywood’s Horror Nights, it seems like music from Slash would be the absolute perfect fit for a zombie show like The Walking Dead. But, it doesn’t look like the show’s producers agreed.

The surprising move to turn down a song from the legend came with an explanation that makes perfect sense. In an episode of the Basel Meets podcast, Slash revealed that Living The Dream track "The One You Loved Is Gone" was written for and inspired by The Walking Dead.

“They wouldn't go for it 'cause it's me, and they don't wanna have any recognizable existing names as part of The Walking Dead world,” he explained of why it didn’t make the cut. His signature sound could have distracted from the plot, especially when you add in the immediately recognizable vocals from rock powerhouse Myles Kennedy.

Listen to the song in the video above.

Despite being turned down, we’re sure this hiccup wasn’t actually a setback for Slash at all. Watch him explain how he ended up Living The Dream in our exclusive interview: