Slipknot Releasing Whiskey Blended by Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan

Slipknot is going back to their home state to turn the famous Iowa corn into something much more exciting: whiskey.

The craft spirit is named after the number of members in the band, despite their refusal to unveil who the ninth member actually is… No. 9 Iowa Whiskey will be available in select retailers in all 50 states. Developed with the award-winning Cedar Ridge Distillery, the whiskey is already receiving rave reviews.

Forbes contributor and bourbon curator Fred Minnick describes notes of cinnamon, caramel, and honeysuckle across the two blends. No. 9 is a 90 proof that retails for $39.99, and No. 9 Reserve is a 99 proof that retails for $69.99.

Slipknot’s No. 9 whiskey will be available nationwide starting August 10, and on dates of their Knotfest Roadshow North American tour. Click here for more information.

Announcing 'No. 9 Iowa Whiskey', available August 10 in all 50 states and across all #KnotfestRoadshow dates. For more info, visit https://t.co/X9JKU4TXgw pic.twitter.com/gKQgLzf1EJ — Slipknot (@slipknot) June 18, 2019

“I really appreciate the process, the taste and everything that goes behind what whiskey really is,” Percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan tells Forbes of his more recently-discovered love for the spirit. “You know, it's more of a luxury for myself than when I was younger.”

Clown has been fully involved in the process, developing it as a sincere passion rather than just slapping the trusted and beloved band’s name on a bottle. While many fans think the combination makes perfect sense, others have pointed out the hypocrisy in supporting Corey Taylor’s sobriety while using alcohol as merchandise.