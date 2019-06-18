Slipknot Releasing Whiskey Blended by Percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan

Their No. 9 whiskey will be available nationwide August 10

June 18, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Shawn Crahan from Slipknot performs at 2015 Rock in Rio on September 25, 2015 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Raphael Dias, Getty

Slipknot is going back to their home state to turn the famous Iowa corn into something much more exciting: whiskey.

The craft spirit is named after the number of members in the band, despite their refusal to unveil who the ninth member actually is… No. 9 Iowa Whiskey will be available in select retailers in all 50 states. Developed with the award-winning Cedar Ridge Distillery, the whiskey is already receiving rave reviews.

Related: Study Finds That Listening to Slipknot Makes for a More Dangerous Driver

Forbes contributor and bourbon curator Fred Minnick describes notes of cinnamon, caramel, and honeysuckle across the two blends. No. 9 is a 90 proof that retails for $39.99, and No. 9 Reserve is a 99 proof that retails for $69.99. 

Slipknot’s No. 9 whiskey will be available nationwide starting August 10, and on dates of their Knotfest Roadshow North American tour. Click here for more information. 

“I really appreciate the process, the taste and everything that goes behind what whiskey really is,” Percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan tells Forbes of his more recently-discovered love for the spirit. “You know, it's more of a luxury for myself than when I was younger.”

Clown has been fully involved in the process, developing it as a sincere passion rather than just slapping the trusted and beloved band’s name on a bottle. While many fans think the combination makes perfect sense, others have pointed out the hypocrisy in supporting Corey Taylor’s sobriety while using alcohol as merchandise.

Tags: 
Slipknot