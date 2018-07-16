Smashing Pumpkins Cover Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven"
Watch the Pumpkins get the Led out!
July 16, 2018
The Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour on July 12, a massive North-American run billed as the band’s official reunion tour despite the absence of original bassist D’Arcy Wretzky.
The spectacle will feature a roughly 31-song setlist celebrating the Pumpkins first five albums and bringing back fan-favorites they haven't performed in almost 20 years.
One of the highlights from their career-spanning set the other night was a cover of Led Zeppelin’s classic “Stairway To Heaven.” Billy Corgan’s signature vocals give a new spin to this iconic track, making it the perfect fusion of Pumpkins and Zeppelin. Watch below: