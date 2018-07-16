Smashing Pumpkins Cover Led Zeppelin's "Stairway To Heaven"

The Smashing Pumpkins kicked off their Shiny and Oh So Bright Tour on July 12, a massive North-American run billed as the band’s official reunion tour despite the absence of original bassist D’Arcy Wretzky.

The spectacle will feature a roughly 31-song setlist celebrating the Pumpkins first five albums and bringing back fan-favorites they haven't performed in almost 20 years.

One of the highlights from their career-spanning set the other night was a cover of Led Zeppelin’s classic “Stairway To Heaven.” Billy Corgan’s signature vocals give a new spin to this iconic track, making it the perfect fusion of Pumpkins and Zeppelin. Watch below: