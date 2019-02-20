Top 10 Nirvana Songs, Ranked

The date is February 20th. It’s the birthdate of one of the most iconic and influential rock musicians of our generation. Today we celebrate Kurt Cobain’s 52nd birthday. In honor of our favorite rock legend, don your torn up flannels and Nirvana smiley face tees and rock out to the top 20 Nirvana songs of all time.

10. About A Girl- Unplugged

Video of Nirvana - About A Girl (Unplugged Version)

9. Dumb

Video of Nirvana - Dumb

8. All Apologies- Unplugged

Video of Nirvana - All Apologies (MTV Unplugged)

7. Rape Me

Video of Nirvana - Rape Me [Lyrics]

6. The Man Who Sold The World- Unplugged

Video of Nirvana - The Man Who Sold The World (MTV Unplugged)

5. In Bloom

Video of Nirvana - In Bloom

4. Heart-Shaped Box

Video of Nirvana - Heart-Shaped Box

3. Lithium

Video of Nirvana - Lithium

2. Come As You Are

Video of Nirvana - Come As You Are

1. Smells Like Teen Spirit