Top 10 Nirvana Songs, Ranked
The date is February 20th. It’s the birthdate of one of the most iconic and influential rock musicians of our generation. Today we celebrate Kurt Cobain’s 52nd birthday. In honor of our favorite rock legend, don your torn up flannels and Nirvana smiley face tees and rock out to the top 20 Nirvana songs of all time.
10. About A Girl- Unplugged
9. Dumb
8. All Apologies- Unplugged
7. Rape Me
6. The Man Who Sold The World- Unplugged
5. In Bloom
4. Heart-Shaped Box
3. Lithium
2. Come As You Are
1. Smells Like Teen Spirit