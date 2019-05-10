Like Totally Music Festival Canceled

Due to unresolved issues, the Like Totally Music Festival scheduled for this Saturday, May 11th at Huntington State Beach has been canceled. The Bangles, Public Image, Ltd., ABC, The Romantics, The Smithereens, and more were slated to perform at this year's show.

The festival had previously announced that The Bangles would not be able to perform, and earlier this morning the festival posted a statement on their Facebook page announcing the cancellation.

"We are working on rescheduling the festival for a later date and tickets will be honored at that time."

Stay tuned for more information.