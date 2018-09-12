Trip Out On Weezer Covering Radiohead's 'Paranoid Android'

By: Scott T. Sterling

If Weezer ever gets tired of writing songs of their own, they have a pretty promising future as a cover band.

Following Weezer's highly publicized bromance with Toto after covering the 1983 hit, a rencently unearthed video from 2011 finds Rivers Cuomo and the boys setting their sights on a more modern classic from the latest cover version: Radiohead's "Paranoid Android". Weezer's faithful rendition of the OK COmputer single was captured on appropriately black and white video in a recording studio. Session drummer to the stars, Josh Freese, mans the kit.

You have to hear it to believe it!

Listen and watch below: