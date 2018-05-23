WATCH: Bono Falls Off The Stage But Keeps Singing Anyway
By: Marty Rosenbaum
May 23, 2018
A scary moment occurred during last night's U2 concert at Chicago's United Center as just three songs into their set, Bono took a nasty-looking fall off the stage.
While performing "Lights of Home," the band made their way down a staircase while Bono was telling the audience to "show us your lights."
The venue lights dimmed, and as Bono was set to descend the staircase, he took a tumble.
A visible gasp from the nearby audience can be heard in the recording. However, Bono carried on as if nothing happened and rose up with a smile on his face continuing to sing.
Crisis averted!