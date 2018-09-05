Watch the Killers and Violent Femmes Cover 'Laverne and Shirley' Theme

By Scott T. Sterling

Hello, Milwaukee!

Now that’s how you open an arena.

The Killers and special guests the Violent Femmes were tapped to open the Fiserv Forum, the brand-new arena in downtown Milwaukee last night (Sept. 4).

Making the moment even more memorable was the Killers inviting members of the Violent Femmes onstage to perform a rendition of Cyndi Grecco’s 1976 hit, “Making Our Dreams Come True,” better known as the theme song to hit ‘70s Happy Days spinoff TV show, Laverne and Shirley. Oh, just ask the nearest old, child. They’ll know what that all means.

It’s a pretty big deal back in Milwaukee, where Laverne and Shirley was set.

Watch footage of the moment below: