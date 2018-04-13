Weezer Bassist Scott Shriner To Perform With The Cars At 2018 Rock Hall Induction

The Cars will perform at the 2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductions Saturday, April 14th with Weezer bassist Scott Shriner filling in for bassist-singer Benjamin Orr, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2000. Cars singer and guitarist Ric Ocasek and Orr met in Cleveland. (Orr was born in Lakewood and grew up in Parma before moving to Boston to form the band.) They'll be inducted by Brandon Flowers of The Killers.

Caption from Scott Shriner reads:

There are a few bands that influenced my musical passion as a young man and The Cars are at the top of the list. Ric Ocasek, in particular, has been an integral part of Weezer's entire catalogue, and an inspiration to us all. As such, it is with great excitement that I announce my guest appearance with them during their performance at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction show this Saturday in Ceveland. I am beyond overjoyed if that is possible so ….overjoyed X2 or overoverjoyed. @thecars