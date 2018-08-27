"Weird Al" Yankovic Facebook

Weird Al Gets Star on Walk of Fame

August 27, 2018

Grammy-award winning parodist ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic finally got what he deserves! After having had a Top 40 single in each of the last four decades, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to the cheers of adorning fans. Never to disappoint, Yankovic was in full form and weirdness.

Weird Al