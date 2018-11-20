What Thanksgiving Scraps Can I Give My Dog?

I know, I know. It's nearly impossible to ignore those cute little eyes and the little fake cries of a pet who just wants a bite (or 10) of what ever is on your plate. However, especially this time of year, there are some things floating around the dinner table that will make your friend extremely sick.

From messing with their disgestion to being straight up toxic to your pets, they should avoid these foods at all costs. No matter how much your pet begs for scraps this Thanksgiving, do NOT give them these types of foods:

Turkey skin, drippings and gravy

Turkey twine

Turkey bones

Stuffing

Sage

Raisins

Grapes

Onions

Garlic

Nutmeg

Nuts

Mushrooms

Fat trimmings

Fatty foods

Corn on the cob

Chocolate

Candied yams

Butter

Bread dough

Alcohol (DUH!)

It's important to know what you can and can't treat your furry friends with this holiday season- they have strict diets for a reason!