Jack’s 13th Show Returns to FivePoint Amphitheatre October 14

It’s all happening, people! This is not a drill!

Jack’s Lucky 13th Show is ready to rock you and yours on Oct. 14 at Irvine's FivePoint Amphitheatre with a star-studded lineup rolling out nothing but the hits all night long.

Amber energy with 311! Get semi-charmed by Third Eye Blind! Hit the interstate with Stone Temple Pilots! Let Neon Trees unleash the animal inside you! Hit the after-party in Santa Monica with Everclear (we made that part up--there is no after-party in Santa Monica that we know of. But it would be cooler if there was). Sing along to Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” with Alien Ant Farm, because you do know all of the words and the video choreography. Show us your moves!

That’s right--there’s a lot going on at Jack’s 13th Show. If it sounds like we’re excited, well, we are. It’s our 13th show, and that’s a pretty big deal. It’s a celebration!

Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 24 at 10am via Ticketmaster.com. Get in on the action before it’s too late. You don’t want to miss out. We only turn 13 once, and FOMO is the worst. See you there!

Jack's 13th Show is powered by your Southern California Chevy Dealers.

Proceeds from Jack's 13th Show benefit TACA (Talk About Curing Autism), an organization dedicated to educating, empowering and supporting families affected by autism.