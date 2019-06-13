Rover Releases 'Best Dog-Friendly Companies' List

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- For some, dogs are considered their babies and they treat them as such - so if there is a National Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day, why not have a National Take Your Dog to Work Day?

Well the good news is, there is! And in advance of June 21 holiday, Rover.com announced Wednesday its ‘Best Dog-Friendly Companies’ list.

The yearly list ranks the top 100 workplaces across the U.S. for dog lovers to work. This year Amazon topped the list, followed by companies such as Airbnb, Petco, Salesforce and Chewy.com. The following companies in Chicago made the list: Sittercity, ReviewTrackers, RedShelf, Onion Inc. (The Onion), and Wyzant.

The companies were scored against data Rover collected from dog owners on what they value most, including the total number of dogs allowed in the office, pet parent perks, and office amenities geared towards dogs. Top perks offered by several of the companies listed include dog parks on campus, pet adoption fee stipends, pet bereavement, and “pawternity” leave.

“Company culture is one of the most important factors that attracts talent to a workplace and tends to keep them there,” said Jovana Teodorovic, Rover’s head of people and culture. “While having dogs at the office brings the obvious playfulness and endless wagging tails, it also heightens employees’ emotional intelligence, helping them feel more comfortable opening up with one another. Fostering this kind of environment is one of Rover’s key cultural pillars, and we’re thrilled to see more companies hopping on board."

Rover, among the list of dog-friendly companies, also explained the many benefits of allowing employees to have their pets by their side each day at work.

A recent Rover survey, of more than 1,200 U.S. dog owners, found that 75 percent of employees who are able to bring their dogs to work are more likely to stay with their current employer. It also found that employees are more engaged too, finding two-thirds of employees who currently bring their dog to work feel strongly that "they’re more likely to approach and start a conversation with a coworker if they have a dog with them."

Phil Tedeschi, Rover’s human-animal behavior expert and executive director of the Institute for Human-Animal Connection at the University of Denver, found that having pets in the workplace is often welcomed by many employees, not just the dog owners.

“The bond between humans and animals is good for human health and can build connections in the work environment,” he said. “Pets often allow for engagement and shared activity, in turn strengthening bonds among coworkers.”

According to Rover, 40 percent of all workers feel overworked and pressured and dogs can offer that much-needed relief.

Do you work at Best Dog-Friendly Companies? Check out the full list here.

Top 15 Best Dog-Friendly Offices in 2019:

Amazon (Seattle, WA) Procore Technologies (Carpinteria, CA) Trupanion (Seattle, WA) Petsmart (Phoenix, AZ) Airbnb (San Francisco, CA) Nestle Purina Petcare (St. Louis, MO) Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. (San Diego, CA) Zogics (Lenox, MA) Ceros (New York, NY) Uber (San Francisco, CA) Salesforce (San Francisco, CA) Chewy.com (Dania Beach, FL & Boston, MA) Sittercity (Chicago, IL) Ookla (Seattle, WA) Splendid Spoon (Brooklyn, NY)

Don't forget National Take Your Dog to Work Day takes place June 21. Do you think you can convince your employer of bringing your fur-baby to work?